Hathway Bhawani Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 23.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2020 down 23.73% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 84.89% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 52.17% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.45 in December 2019.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 22.65 on January 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -42.37% returns over the last 6 months and 586.36% over the last 12 months.