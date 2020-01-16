Hathway Bhawani Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, up 19.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2019 up 19.64% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2019 up 3477.48% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019 up 43.75% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2018.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 3.46 on January 14, 2020 (BSE)