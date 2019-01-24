Hathway Bhawani Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 7.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in December 2018 down 7.06% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 22.16% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 up 65.52% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2017.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 5.25 on January 11, 2019 (BSE)