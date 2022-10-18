Hathway Bhawani Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 18.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 18.13% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 40.71% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 11.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 19.90 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.76% returns over the last 6 months and -1.97% over the last 12 months.