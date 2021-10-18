Hathway Bhawani Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, down 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in September 2021 down 10.44% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021 down 26.15% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021 down 39.53% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2020.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 19.50 on October 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.20% returns over the last 6 months and 4.56% over the last 12 months.