Hathway Bhawani Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 1.10 Crore, Down 1.27% Y-O-Y

Dec 4, 2020 / 10:22 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in September 2020 down 1.27% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020 down 36.2% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020 down 2.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2019.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2019.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 16.60 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.33% returns over the last 6 months and 426.98% over the last 12 months.

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.101.171.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.101.171.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.150.110.13
Depreciation0.040.040.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.530.530.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.480.35
Other Income0.010.000.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.480.39
Interest0.030.030.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.360.450.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.360.450.36
Tax0.110.120.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.260.330.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.260.330.32
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.030.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.250.300.39
Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.310.380.48
Diluted EPS0.310.380.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.310.380.48
Diluted EPS0.310.380.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hathway Bhawani #Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Dec 4, 2020 10:22 pm

