Hathway Bhawani Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 20.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom are:Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 20.08% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 79.46% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 70.37% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.
|Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 17.67 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.21% returns over the last 6 months and -38.86% over the last 12 months.
|Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.70
|0.74
|0.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.70
|0.74
|0.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.46
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.10
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.11
|0.23
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.11
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.11
|0.23
|Tax
|0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|0.08
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|0.08
|0.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.03
|0.07
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.09
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.09
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.09
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.09
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited