Hathway Bhawani Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 4.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 30.85 on April 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.03% returns over the last 6 months and 97.76% over the last 12 months.