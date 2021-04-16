Hathway Bhawani Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2021 down 13.68% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021 down 71.86% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 down 62.2% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2020.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 16.30 on April 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and 109.24% over the last 12 months.