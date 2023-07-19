English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hathway Bhawani Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 14.93% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2023 down 14.93% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 85.87% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 16.76 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.14% returns over the last 6 months and -14.27% over the last 12 months.

    Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.680.700.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.680.700.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.160.17
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.500.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.010.00
    Other Income0.020.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.040.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.040.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.040.01
    Tax0.000.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.030.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.030.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.01-0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.010.03-0.04
    Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.04-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.010.04-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.04-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.010.04-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hathway Bhawani #Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!