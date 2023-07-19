Hathway Bhawani Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 14.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2023 down 14.93% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 85.87% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 16.76 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.14% returns over the last 6 months and -14.27% over the last 12 months.