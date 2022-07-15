 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hathway Bhawani Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 23.68% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 23.68% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 127.93% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 19.55 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.80 0.88 1.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.80 0.88 1.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.14 0.16
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.58 0.48 0.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.22 0.31
Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.23 0.31
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.23 0.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.23 0.31
Tax 0.00 0.03 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.20 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.20 0.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 -0.03 -0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.04 0.17 0.16
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.21 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.21 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.21 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.21 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

