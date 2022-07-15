Hathway Bhawani Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 23.68% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 23.68% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 127.93% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.
Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 19.55 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.
|Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.80
|0.88
|1.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.80
|0.88
|1.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.14
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.48
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.22
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.23
|0.31
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.23
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.23
|0.31
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.20
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.20
|0.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.04
|0.17
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited