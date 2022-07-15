Hathway Bhawani Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 23.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 23.68% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 127.93% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 19.55 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.