Hasti Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 7773.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 2700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Hasti Finance shares closed at 4.61 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.76% returns over the last 6 months and 1.99% over the last 12 months.