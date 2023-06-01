English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hasti Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hasti Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 7773.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 2700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Hasti Finance shares closed at 4.61 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.76% returns over the last 6 months and 1.99% over the last 12 months.

    Hasti Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.310.060.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.310.060.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.810.020.25
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.020.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.570.010.01
    Other Income0.04----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.520.010.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.520.010.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.520.010.01
    Tax-0.130.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.390.010.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.390.010.01
    Equity Share Capital10.8410.8410.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.440.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.440.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.440.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.440.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Hasti Finance #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm