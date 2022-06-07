Hasti Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 37.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 37.67% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 95.85% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Hasti Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Hasti Finance shares closed at 4.47 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and 11.75% over the last 12 months.