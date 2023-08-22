English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hasti Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 63.21% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hasti Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 63.21% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 1223.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 933.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Hasti Finance shares closed at 5.10 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.65% returns over the last 6 months and 18.60% over the last 12 months.

    Hasti Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.310.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.310.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.200.810.19
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.050.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.570.03
    Other Income--0.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.520.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.25-0.520.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.25-0.520.03
    Tax0.00-0.130.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.25-0.390.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.25-0.390.02
    Equity Share Capital10.8410.8410.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.440.02
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.440.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.440.02
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.440.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Hasti Finance #Results
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!