Hasti Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 63.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 63.21% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 1223.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 933.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Hasti Finance shares closed at 5.10 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.65% returns over the last 6 months and 18.60% over the last 12 months.