Hasti Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2021 up 11.51% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 81.96% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Hasti Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2020.

Hasti Finance shares closed at 5.16 on August 20, 2021 (BSE)