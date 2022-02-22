Hasti Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 37.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2021 down 37.08% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 89.01% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Hasti Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2020.

Hasti Finance shares closed at 7.42 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.08% returns over the last 12 months.