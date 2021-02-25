Hasti Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 357.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2020 up 357.61% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 384.59% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Hasti Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Hasti Finance shares closed at 4.55 on February 23, 2021 (BSE)