Haryana Leather Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore in September 2021 up 12.04% from Rs. 7.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 106.59% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021 down 23.17% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2020.

Haryana Leather shares closed at 36.90 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and 36.16% over the last 12 months.