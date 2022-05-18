Haryana Leather Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore, up 46.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore in March 2022 up 46.62% from Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 up 184.33% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Haryana Leather EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2021.

Haryana Leather shares closed at 38.50 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 16.49% over the last 12 months.