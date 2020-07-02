Haryana Leather Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 129.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in March 2020 up 129.74% from Rs. 28.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 up 1063.47% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020 up 195.92% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019.

Haryana Leather EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2019.

Haryana Leather shares closed at 25.10 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 19.24% returns over the last 6 months and 13.57% over the last 12 months.