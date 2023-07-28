Haryana Leather Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, down 5.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in June 2023 down 5.35% from Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 5.98% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 6.76% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

Haryana Leather EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2022.

Haryana Leather shares closed at 51.59 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.45% over the last 12 months.