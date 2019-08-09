Haryana Leather Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore, down 0.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.31 crore in June 2019 down 0.63% from Rs. 9.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019 up 150.09% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2019 up 51.61% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2018.

Haryana Leather EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2018.

Haryana Leather shares closed at 19.85 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.02% returns over the last 6 months and -43.20% over the last 12 months.