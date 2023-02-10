Haryana Leather Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore in December 2022 down 3.96% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 27.42% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.