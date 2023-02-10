English
    Haryana Leather Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Haryana Leather Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore in December 2022 down 3.96% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 27.42% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    Haryana Leather Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.099.8710.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.099.8710.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.086.938.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.710.220.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.040.91
    Depreciation0.190.180.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.221.261.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.240.00
    Other Income0.260.320.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.600.550.43
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.600.550.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.600.550.42
    Tax0.150.130.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.450.420.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.450.420.37
    Equity Share Capital4.914.914.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.860.75
    Diluted EPS0.920.860.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.860.75
    Diluted EPS0.920.860.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited