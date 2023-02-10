Haryana Leather Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore in December 2022 down 3.96% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 27.42% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Haryana Leather EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

Haryana Leather shares closed at 46.10 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.44% returns over the last 6 months and 15.83% over the last 12 months.