Haryana Leather Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore in December 2018 up 17.46% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2018 up 306.04% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2018 up 144.44% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2017.

Haryana Leather EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2017.

Haryana Leather shares closed at 19.25 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -57.27% returns over the last 6 months and -41.49% over the last 12 months.