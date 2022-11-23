Haryana Capfin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 34.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in September 2022 up 34.99% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 up 37.41% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2022 up 38.26% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

Haryana Capfin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Haryana Capfin shares closed at 67.65 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.67% returns over the last 6 months and 59.36% over the last 12 months.