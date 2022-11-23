English
    Haryana Capfin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 34.99% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Haryana Capfin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in September 2022 up 34.99% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 up 37.41% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2022 up 38.26% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

    Haryana Capfin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

    Haryana Capfin shares closed at 67.65 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.67% returns over the last 6 months and 59.36% over the last 12 months.

    Haryana Capfin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.710.281.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.710.281.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.10
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.060.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.590.111.15
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.590.111.15
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.590.111.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.590.111.15
    Tax0.400.030.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.190.080.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.190.080.86
    Equity Share Capital5.215.215.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.280.161.66
    Diluted EPS2.280.161.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.280.161.66
    Diluted EPS2.280.161.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

