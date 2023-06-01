Haryana Capfin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 76.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 76.89% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 247.23% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 262.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Haryana Capfin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

Haryana Capfin shares closed at 67.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.12% returns over the last 6 months and 51.84% over the last 12 months.