Haryana Capfin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 10.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 10.04% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 6.16% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Haryana Capfin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2021.

Haryana Capfin shares closed at 61.45 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.73% returns over the last 6 months and 41.92% over the last 12 months.