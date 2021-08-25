Haryana Capfin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2021 up 2.58% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 24.98% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 21.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Haryana Capfin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

Haryana Capfin shares closed at 40.00 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.67% returns over the last 6 months and 41.34% over the last 12 months.