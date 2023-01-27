Haryana Capfin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.