    Haryana Capfin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Haryana Capfin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    Haryana Capfin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.301.710.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.301.710.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.10
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.171.590.12
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.171.590.12
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.171.590.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.171.590.12
    Tax0.050.400.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.111.190.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.111.190.09
    Equity Share Capital5.215.215.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.222.280.17
    Diluted EPS0.222.280.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.222.280.17
    Diluted EPS0.222.280.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited