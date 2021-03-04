Haryana Capfin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 9.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 9.79% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 16.11% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Haryana Capfin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.58 in December 2019.

Haryana Capfin shares closed at 32.50 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.21% returns over the last 6 months and 13.24% over the last 12 months.