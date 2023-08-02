English
    Harsha Engineer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.16 crore, down 16.91% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harsha Engineers International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.16 crore in June 2023 down 16.91% from Rs. 308.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.76 crore in June 2023 down 1.85% from Rs. 30.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 50.72 crore in June 2022.

    Harsha Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2022.

    Harsha Engineer shares closed at 432.40 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.31% returns over the last 6 months

    Harsha Engineers International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.16247.74308.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.16247.74308.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.16120.77173.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.091.669.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9627.8626.62
    Depreciation6.435.995.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.8047.0055.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.9044.4637.98
    Other Income5.555.977.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4550.4345.22
    Interest1.561.354.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.8949.0840.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.8949.0840.67
    Tax9.1312.2810.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.7636.8030.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.7636.8030.32
    Equity Share Capital91.0491.0491.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.274.073.33
    Diluted EPS3.274.07--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.274.073.33
    Diluted EPS3.274.07--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

