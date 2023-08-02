Harsha Engineer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.16 crore, down 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.16 crore in June 2023 down 16.91% from Rs. 308.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.76 crore in June 2023 down 1.85% from Rs. 30.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 50.72 crore in June 2022.

Harsha Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2022.

Harsha Engineer shares closed at 432.40 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.31% returns over the last 6 months