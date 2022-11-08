Harsha Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.97 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Harsha Engineers International are:
Net Sales at Rs 321.97 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Harsha Engineer shares closed at 425.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Harsha Engineers International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|321.97
|397.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|321.97
|397.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|177.85
|222.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.19
|10.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.88
|42.02
|Depreciation
|8.96
|8.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.48
|72.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.99
|40.71
|Other Income
|4.27
|6.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.26
|46.91
|Interest
|5.58
|5.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|37.68
|41.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|37.68
|41.51
|Tax
|9.61
|10.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.07
|30.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.07
|30.85
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|28.07
|30.85
|Equity Share Capital
|91.04
|91.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.08
|3.39
|Diluted EPS
|3.08
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.08
|3.39
|Diluted EPS
|3.08
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited