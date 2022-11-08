 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Harsha Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.97 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Harsha Engineers International are:

Net Sales at Rs 321.97 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Harsha Engineer shares closed at 425.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE)

Harsha Engineers International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 321.97 397.68
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 321.97 397.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 177.85 222.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.19 10.50
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 40.88 42.02
Depreciation 8.96 8.81
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 66.48 72.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.99 40.71
Other Income 4.27 6.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.26 46.91
Interest 5.58 5.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.68 41.51
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.68 41.51
Tax 9.61 10.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.07 30.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.07 30.85
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.07 30.85
Equity Share Capital 91.04 91.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 3.39
Diluted EPS 3.08 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 3.39
Diluted EPS 3.08 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Nov 8, 2022
