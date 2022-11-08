English
    Harsha Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.97 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Harsha Engineers International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 321.97 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Harsha Engineer shares closed at 425.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE)

    Harsha Engineers International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations321.97397.68
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations321.97397.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials177.85222.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.1910.50
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost40.8842.02
    Depreciation8.968.81
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses66.4872.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9940.71
    Other Income4.276.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2646.91
    Interest5.585.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.6841.51
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax37.6841.51
    Tax9.6110.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.0730.85
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.0730.85
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.0730.85
    Equity Share Capital91.0491.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.083.39
    Diluted EPS3.08--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.083.39
    Diluted EPS3.08--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

