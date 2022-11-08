Harsha Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.97 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 321.97 397.68 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 321.97 397.68 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 177.85 222.92 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.19 10.50 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 40.88 42.02 Depreciation 8.96 8.81 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 66.48 72.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.99 40.71 Other Income 4.27 6.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.26 46.91 Interest 5.58 5.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.68 41.51 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 37.68 41.51 Tax 9.61 10.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.07 30.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.07 30.85 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.07 30.85 Equity Share Capital 91.04 91.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.08 3.39 Diluted EPS 3.08 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.08 3.39 Diluted EPS 3.08 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited