    Harsha Engineer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 347.96 crore, down 12.5% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Harsha Engineers International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 347.96 crore in June 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 397.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.58 crore in June 2023 down 20.32% from Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.82 crore in June 2023 down 17.77% from Rs. 55.72 crore in June 2022.

    Harsha Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.39 in June 2022.

    Harsha Engineer shares closed at 432.40 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.42% returns over the last 6 months

    Harsha Engineers International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations347.96343.69397.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations347.96343.69397.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.10179.89222.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.023.8010.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.4140.6742.02
    Depreciation9.569.158.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.6168.5372.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.2641.6540.71
    Other Income4.005.826.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2647.4746.91
    Interest2.622.565.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.6444.9141.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.6444.9141.51
    Tax9.0612.2910.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.5832.6230.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.5832.6230.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.5832.6230.85
    Equity Share Capital91.0491.0491.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.703.583.39
    Diluted EPS2.703.58--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.703.583.39
    Diluted EPS2.703.58--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

