    Harrisons Malay Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.92 crore, down 8.62% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harrisons Malyalam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.92 crore in March 2023 down 8.62% from Rs. 129.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 94.38% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2023 down 57.95% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2022.

    Harrisons Malay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.29 in March 2022.

    Harrisons Malay shares closed at 125.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.21% returns over the last 6 months and -18.76% over the last 12 months.

    Harrisons Malyalam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.92132.06129.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.92132.06129.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.9930.0738.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.186.628.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.95-0.818.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.1549.9037.73
    Depreciation1.431.081.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.1836.8727.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.048.336.72
    Other Income2.521.553.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.579.8810.61
    Interest3.123.152.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.456.737.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.456.737.92
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.456.737.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.456.737.92
    Equity Share Capital18.4518.4518.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.243.654.29
    Diluted EPS0.243.654.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.243.654.29
    Diluted EPS0.243.654.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am