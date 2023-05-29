Harrisons Malay Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.92 crore, down 8.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.92 crore in March 2023 down 8.62% from Rs. 129.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 94.38% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2023 down 57.95% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2022.

Harrisons Malay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.29 in March 2022.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 125.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.21% returns over the last 6 months and -18.76% over the last 12 months.