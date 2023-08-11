English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Harrisons Malay Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.85 crore, down 11.75% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harrisons Malyalam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.85 crore in June 2023 down 11.75% from Rs. 108.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 147.02% from Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 down 77.96% from Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2022.

    Harrisons Malay shares closed at 135.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -11.60% over the last 12 months.

    Harrisons Malyalam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.85117.92108.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.85117.92108.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.1924.9922.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.3711.1810.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.6713.95-13.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.3237.1544.08
    Depreciation1.171.430.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.9328.1837.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.471.046.53
    Other Income2.222.521.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.753.577.80
    Interest3.023.122.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.270.454.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.270.454.84
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.270.454.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.270.454.84
    Equity Share Capital18.4518.4518.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.230.242.62
    Diluted EPS-1.230.242.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.230.242.62
    Diluted EPS-1.230.242.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Harrisons Malay #Harrisons Malyalam #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!