Harrisons Malay Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.61 crore, up 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.61 crore in June 2022 up 14.66% from Rs. 94.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2022 up 158.9% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2022 up 53.62% from Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2021.

Harrisons Malay EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2021.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 157.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.91% returns over the last 6 months and -28.52% over the last 12 months.