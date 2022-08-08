 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Harrisons Malay Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.61 crore, up 14.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harrisons Malyalam are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.61 crore in June 2022 up 14.66% from Rs. 94.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2022 up 158.9% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2022 up 53.62% from Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2021.

Harrisons Malay EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2021.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 157.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.91% returns over the last 6 months and -28.52% over the last 12 months.

Harrisons Malyalam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.61 129.04 94.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.61 129.04 94.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.51 38.83 21.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.14 8.72 10.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.12 8.37 -9.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.08 37.73 39.78
Depreciation 0.91 1.28 0.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.56 27.39 27.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.53 6.72 3.78
Other Income 1.27 3.89 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.80 10.61 4.76
Interest 2.96 2.69 2.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.84 7.92 1.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.84 7.92 1.87
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.84 7.92 1.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.84 7.92 1.87
Equity Share Capital 18.45 18.45 18.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.62 4.29 1.01
Diluted EPS 2.62 4.29 1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.62 4.29 1.01
Diluted EPS 2.62 4.29 1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
