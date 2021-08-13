Harrisons Malay Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.72 crore, up 50.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.72 crore in June 2021 up 50.51% from Rs. 62.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021 up 124.84% from Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2021 up 287.75% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2020.

Harrisons Malay EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.07 in June 2020.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 213.35 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.39% returns over the last 6 months and 125.29% over the last 12 months.