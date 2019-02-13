Harrisons Malay Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore, down 3.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harrisons Malyalam are:
Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore in December 2018 down 3.91% from Rs. 106.71 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2018 down 227.97% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2018 down 118.95% from Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2017.
Harrisons Malay shares closed at 73.85 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Harrisons Malyalam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|102.54
|75.36
|106.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|102.54
|75.36
|106.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.46
|16.88
|29.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.37
|4.36
|2.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.90
|0.96
|-2.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.73
|42.41
|41.33
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.97
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.11
|21.55
|27.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.23
|-11.77
|6.82
|Other Income
|1.48
|1.31
|1.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.75
|-10.46
|8.21
|Interest
|3.76
|3.09
|3.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.52
|-13.56
|5.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.52
|-13.56
|5.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.52
|-13.56
|5.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.52
|-13.56
|5.09
|Equity Share Capital
|18.45
|18.45
|18.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.53
|-7.35
|2.76
|Diluted EPS
|-3.53
|-7.35
|2.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.53
|-7.35
|2.76
|Diluted EPS
|-3.53
|-7.35
|2.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited