Harrisons Malay Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore, down 3.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore in December 2018 down 3.91% from Rs. 106.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2018 down 227.97% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2018 down 118.95% from Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2017.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 73.85 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.76% over the last 12 months.