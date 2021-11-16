Harrisons Malay Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 129.06 crore, up 21.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.06 crore in September 2021 up 21.44% from Rs. 106.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2021 down 52.78% from Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in September 2021 down 41.1% from Rs. 13.26 crore in September 2020.

Harrisons Malay EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.48 in September 2020.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 169.70 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.68% returns over the last 6 months and 83.06% over the last 12 months.