Harrisons Malay Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.48 crore, down 6.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.48 crore in March 2020 down 6.96% from Rs. 98.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2020 up 255.59% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2020 up 35.73% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2019.

Harrisons Malay EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2019.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 82.05 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 47.57% returns over the last 6 months and 14.92% over the last 12 months.