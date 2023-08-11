Harrisons Malay Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.85 crore, down 11.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.85 crore in June 2023 down 11.75% from Rs. 108.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2023 down 147.07% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 down 77.96% from Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2022.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 135.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -11.60% over the last 12 months.