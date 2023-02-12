Harrisons Malay Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.06 crore, up 11.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.06 crore in December 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 118.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 down 27.26% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2022 down 15.51% from Rs. 12.96 crore in December 2021.