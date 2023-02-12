English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Harrisons Malay Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.06 crore, up 11.26% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Harrisons Malyalam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.06 crore in December 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 118.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 down 27.26% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2022 down 15.51% from Rs. 12.96 crore in December 2021.

    Harrisons Malyalam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.06128.17118.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.06128.17118.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.0731.0828.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.626.538.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.81-1.26-2.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.9046.8442.71
    Depreciation1.080.941.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.8737.0530.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.327.0010.71
    Other Income1.551.771.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.878.7611.88
    Interest3.153.002.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.735.769.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.735.769.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.735.769.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.735.769.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.735.769.25
    Equity Share Capital18.4518.4518.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.653.125.02
    Diluted EPS3.653.125.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.653.125.02
    Diluted EPS3.653.125.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited