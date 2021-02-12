MARKET NEWS

Harrisons Malay Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.09 crore, up 14.51% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Harrisons Malyalam are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.09 crore in December 2020 up 14.51% from Rs. 116.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in December 2020 up 76.82% from Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2020 up 51.61% from Rs. 17.65 crore in December 2019.

Harrisons Malay EPS has increased to Rs. 12.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.86 in December 2019.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 115.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.12% returns over the last 6 months and 68.32% over the last 12 months.

Harrisons Malyalam
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations133.09106.28116.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations133.09106.28116.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials35.4417.5526.82
Purchase of Traded Goods7.124.915.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.335.36-7.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost45.1941.3845.43
Depreciation1.011.121.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.6924.4530.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9811.5015.38
Other Income0.780.641.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7612.1416.65
Interest3.373.873.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.398.2712.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.398.2712.66
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.398.2712.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.398.2712.66
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.398.2712.66
Equity Share Capital18.4518.4518.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.134.486.86
Diluted EPS12.134.486.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.134.486.86
Diluted EPS12.134.486.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Harrisons Malay #Harrisons Malyalam #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:11 pm

