Harrisons Malay Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.09 crore, up 14.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.09 crore in December 2020 up 14.51% from Rs. 116.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in December 2020 up 76.82% from Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2020 up 51.61% from Rs. 17.65 crore in December 2019.

Harrisons Malay EPS has increased to Rs. 12.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.86 in December 2019.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 115.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.12% returns over the last 6 months and 68.32% over the last 12 months.