    Hariyana Vent. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore, up 27.54% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore in March 2023 up 27.54% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 72.65% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 72.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    Hariyana Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.620.904.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.620.904.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.480.552.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.291.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.070.03
    Depreciation-0.010.01-0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.060.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.09-0.37
    Other Income0.030.050.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.03-0.35
    Interest0.030.010.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.05-0.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.05-0.47
    Tax-0.01-0.01-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.04-0.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.04-0.38
    Equity Share Capital0.580.580.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.81-0.68-6.61
    Diluted EPS-1.81---6.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.81-0.68-6.61
    Diluted EPS-1.81---6.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 10:24 am