Hariyana Vent. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore, up 27.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hariyana Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore in March 2023 up 27.54% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 72.65% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 72.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
|Hariyana Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.62
|0.90
|4.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.62
|0.90
|4.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.48
|0.55
|2.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.29
|1.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.07
|0.03
|Depreciation
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.06
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.37
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.03
|-0.35
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.05
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|-0.05
|-0.47
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.04
|-0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.04
|-0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.81
|-0.68
|-6.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.81
|--
|-6.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.81
|-0.68
|-6.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.81
|--
|-6.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited