Hariyana Vent. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore, up 27.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore in March 2023 up 27.54% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 72.65% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 72.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.